CAYCE, KY-- Rakes, gloves and wheelbarrows are all some people from Cayce needed to help make a difference in their community. They came together to help with hands on cleanup efforts.
It's neighbors helping neighbors. Jenna Elliott, along with most of the volunteers, call Cayce, KY home.
"Cayce just means a lot to me," says Elliott.
They're more than neighbors. Elliott says they're family.
"My parents instilled in us that our neighbors are our family. You take care of each other. It's about family coming together in a time of need," says Elliott.
Cayce Baptist Church, with the help of the community, organized the cleanup event. Pastor Mark Dowdy says it's a good example of neighbors helping neighbors.
"We've come to realize as a church here that we just need to be people helping people. It doesn't make any difference where you come from or where you've been or what's happened. We're here to reach out and help those that need help," says Dowdy.
Big hands, little hands and even paws can together for this hands on cleanup day, and they're not afraid to get them dirty. They're picking up glass, tree limbs and raking other debris into piles and placing them at the end of the roadway for pickup.
The goal is to focus on the little stuff. Items that have to be picked up with hands and not excavators. Elliott says it's going to take time.
"You look around and everyone is coming together. You can just see that everyone wants to rebuild it to the way it was and maybe a little better," says Elliott.