BENTON, IL — A southern Illinois community is mourning a hometown hero. Benton, Illinois, native Brandon Pinson was tragically killed in an explosion in Iraq where he worked as a deminer, defusing explosive devices. He was just 31 years old.
"Seeing him in his uniform, that's a Brandon I didn't know very well. I can still see him in his cut-off T-shirt getting ready to go to the weight room," said Benton Football Head Coach Justin Groves.
Groves was Brandon Pinson's football coach at Benton High School. Pinson was No. 52 on the team.
"He was a really strong guy, but he had a big heart," said Groves.
He was a leader on and off the field. Groves said his hard work and dedication stayed with Pinson long after his high school career.
"He was big and strong. They said he continued that through his military career. He was just a guy who really exemplified hard work," said Groves.
The news of his death hit the tight-knit community hard.
"The wins and loses on the football field don't add up to much when it comes down to it . When you lose one of your brothers, it really matters. It really hits home and brings back good memories," said Groves.
Although the current generation of Benton football players did not have the opportunity to play with Pinson, they'll be carrying his legacy with them on the field.
"He was the guy who always had your back. A few weeks ago here on our team, before any of this happened, I asked the team: You got me ? They said we got you. It's kind of the 'have your back mentality.' It's the 'understand what you need from me' mentality. I believe that exemplifies who he was. He had us all. He served his country. He didn't do that for himself, but for all of us," said Groves.
The Benton football team is partnering with the city of Benton and the fire department to honor Pinson before their football game around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, during their military appreciation night.