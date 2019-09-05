Watch again

BENTON, IL — A southern Illinois community is mourning a hometown hero. Benton, Illinois, native Brandon Pinson was tragically killed in an explosion in Iraq where he worked as a deminer, defusing explosive devices. He was just 31 years old.

"Seeing him in his uniform, that's a Brandon I didn't know very well. I can still see him in his cut-off T-shirt getting ready to go to the weight room," said Benton Football Head Coach Justin Groves.

Groves was Brandon Pinson's football coach at Benton High School. Pinson was No. 52 on the team.