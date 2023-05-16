MURRAY, KY — One year ago to the day, Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash was shot and killed outside the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday, family, friends and members of local law enforcement agencies gathered at a monument in his honor outside the Calloway County Judicial Building.
"Jody was a super special, one-of-a-kind human. Not only did her serve our community, he served our church and just served us as friends and family, and he was just an incredible person," said Tonya Morton.
Morton is a hairdresser at Profiles Salon in Murray, Kentucky. She was a close friend of Cash's.
To honor him, she and a few coworkers wore their Jody Cash shirts on Tuesday while they cut hair.
Cash also had an impact on people who hardly knew him. After his death, Grace Kelley designed a shirt to raise money for his family.
She was at the memorial.
"To see one of them hurt, you know, hurts everybody, so I came out to show support for his family and, you know, the other officers that were affected, even if they weren't directly involved, because it was one of their own," said Kelley.
Cash was a role model to her and to Maj. Todd Clere with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. He was a friend of Cash's, and he organized the remembrance.
"We're never going to forget his sacrifice and what he meant to us as a brother, as a son, as a father, as a husband," Clere said.
There's no question the impact that Cash had on the Calloway County community. On Tuesday, he was honored and remembered, but his legacy lives on.
Cash worked in law enforcement in west Kentucky for more than 20 years. He worked with the Kentucky State Police, Murray State University, Caldwell County Sheriff's Office and the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.