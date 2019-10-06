MANCHESTER, TN— The community of a teen who died last month is honoring him with a mural.

Channing Smith took his own life on September 23, 2019, after being outed as bi-sexual by some of his classmates on social media. Smith was just 16-years-old.

Artists Sarah Painter and Cosby Martin Hayes traveled to Manchester, TN to paint a mural for another project. However, once they heard the story, they were moved to paint a tribute to Channing and others who have died by suicide.

The mural, painted on the side of Foothills Crafts & Gift Shop, is a message of encouragement for others struggling with depression and anxiety.

The community encourages everyone to let Channing be the last time bullying claims a life.

DMA-events posted the mural on Facebook along with a message of encouragement.

WPSD Local 6's Jack Kane interviewed Channing's brother, Josh, who lives in Paducah, last month.

Josh says he is honored that the community is honoring his brother this way.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.