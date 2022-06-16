PADUCAH — Imagine what it would be like if you couldn't escape the heat. That's the case for hundreds of people experiencing homelessness and poverty in west Kentucky.
Now, Paducah's Community Kitchen is stepping in to help, but they need your support as they work to provide families with a cool, safe, off-site place to spend the night. With no end to the heat in sight, the organization is asking for donations from the community so it can keep people out of the sweltering heat.
Larry Williams is one of those people. He said it's hard to ask for help.
"It's hard, but you know, you get sick like me, I'm disabled, so it's hard. I have to walk everywhere I go. I am praying for a bike," said Williams.
He knows what it's like to live on the streets.
"I was homeless for two and a half years when I was fighting for disability," said Williams.
He finally got an apartment but it has no electricity and no air-conditioning.
"I got a little thermometer, and when I went to check on it earlier it was 91 degrees," he said.
When Community Kitchen heard what he was going through they found Williams a cool, safe, off-site place to spend the night.
"It's amazing. I have slept better in last four days than I have slept in the last two years," he said.
Williams isn't alone. The nonprofit is pouring thousands of dollars into efforts to make sure no family has to suffer.
"It means everything," said Phillip Roberts, who is homeless. "It makes me feel like a human being."
"Can you imagine living out in this 24/7?" Community Kitchen Executive Director Sally Michelson said. "It is impossible. It's just impossible, so people do come to us, and we are happy to help and we will, but we would love to have the community support."
Michelson said last winter the organization spent $26,000 in two weeks to help families come in from the extreme cold.
"We need help from our community to help support that, because they aren't just men or women. They are families with children, and next week is going to be unbearable," she said.
Those families say they are so grateful and encourage others to give.
"Donate as much as you can, they help everybody," said one man who found a place for his wife and son.
Community Kitchen would love to see $20,000 come in, saying this is only June and the hottest months could be ahead.
To make a donation, click the “donate” button on the Community Kitchen Facebook page.
You can also mail a check to P.O. Box 1252, Paducah, KY, 42002.
You can also drop a donation off at Community Kitchen weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.