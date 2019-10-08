Watch again

PADUCAH — It is a need can you help meet. The Community Kitchen in Paducah said in colder months, they need a lot more volunteers.

Plenty of people are willing to volunteer during the day to help serve meals. It's at night, when the warming center is open, that they are lacking.

Carol Sonney was one of dozens who volunteered Tuesday at the Community Kitchen. "There's so much need for people in Paducah that I never realized that was here," said Sonney.

Volunteers wash plates, serve food and put the team in teamwork.

Sonney said there is a big pool of volunteers for day hours, but not nights for the warming center.

"We prepare for around 250 to 300 people every day at lunch, and whereas the warming center, it's like up to mostly 25 people."

Sonney works alongside dozens, including scheduling coordinator Mary Jamison.

The warming center's hours are from 5:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. "People just don't want to step out of their comfort zone and try it," Jamison said of the quest to find volunteers in that time frame.

When it comes to the need for the warming center, Sonney said it could easily be any of us.

"They just cannot realize the blessing it is to come here and serve here," said Sonney. "And to see the people that are in such need and that you can help fill their stomachs or whatever."

These volunteers ask that people have an open mind and be willing to help others.

The warming center is scheduled to open Dec. 1, but it opens when temperatures reach 40 degrees or below before midnight.

If you would like to volunteer, visit the Community Volunteer signup page.