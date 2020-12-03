PADUCAH — With the official start of winter approaching, warming center directors are figuring out how to shelter people safely during the pandemic.
Community Kitchen feeds the community and keeps people warm in the winter. The warming center is closed this year as a COVID-19 precaution. Executive Director Sally Michelson said they'll connect you with emergency shelter and job opportunities.
"Our main focus is food," Michelson said. "But yet we're also trying to make sure they have a safe and warm place to stay. Right now, because of these job openings, there's no reason they can not go get a job, and we give them all the information."
While the warming center is closed, Community Kitchen is also providing free coats and blankets so people can stay warm.
Michelson said Community Kitchen would normally have 12 people sleeping at the warming center at night. She said people are still grateful to get a hot meal, warm coat, and resources to shelters and jobs.
"They tell us, you know, how appreciative they are," Michelson said. "And that they've gotten a job and what it's meant to them. They never thought that they can get back in the workforce or have a safe place to live. Or a warm place to live."
Michelson is glad to serve any way they can.
Michelson said if there is an emergency case involving a single mother with children or a disabled individual call 270-349-9194 for emergency shelter. Community Kitchen is partnering with River City Mission and Paducah Cooperative Ministries to provide shelter during this season.