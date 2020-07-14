PADUCAH -- From serving thousands of free meals every week to placing people into hotels, a Paducah nonprofit is helping the community escape the heat, while keeping them fed.
Local 6 visited Community Kitchen Tuesday, where staff and volunteers gave away more than a thousand free lunches to anyone who needed them. It's something they've been doing from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. every day, despite the blistering hot temperatures.
Community Kitchen Executive Director Sally Michelson said prior to the pandemic, they served roughly 300 to 350 free meals a day. Now, they average about 1,000.
"We are serving those who have lost their jobs, plus we have all these children that have been out of schools," said Michelson.
Because of social distancing concerns, people no longer dine in at Community Kitchen. Rather, they drive their vehicles to designated stations at the front parking lot, where staff and volunteers bring the food to them.
"We just have wonderful volunteers," said Michelson. "We have a system. Everybody works together and before we know it, the day is done and we are ready for tomorrow."
Since the pandemic began, Community Kitchen has also been placing people who need housing into inns and hotels. From March 16 through first week of June, the nonprofit spent about $8,000 a week to pay for hotel rooms for more than 40 people.
Community Kitchen continues to pay for hotel rooms for people in need, including homeless veterans and single parents with children in situations where shelters are full. Hotel stays are provided in week-long intervals, or month-long intervals for geriatrics and amputees. Currently, about 20 to 25 people are staying at inns and hotels, courtesy of Community Kitchen.
With how high temperatures have been, Michelson said more people are showing interest in staying at hotel rooms. Those interested can visit Community Kitchen at 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where the staff will connect them with a social worker to do a brief assessment. The social worker is there Tuesdays and Thursdays.
"It's so hard to be out in this heat, especially in the evening to try to sleep," said Michelson. "And it gives them a reprieve. It lets them know that somebody cares, instead of seeing someone laying on the street corner or up against a building without a place to live."
Community Kitchen has worked with Candlewood Suites, Country Hearth Inn & Suites, Days Inn, Deluxe Inn, and Hickory House Inn to provide rooms for those individuals. Community Kitchen also provides bus passes so the people can travel to Community Kitchen to pick up their free meals.
Michelson said if you are interested in making a monetary donation to Community Kitchen, you can send a check to PO Box 1225, Paducah 42002 or visit paducahcommunitykitchen.org/donate.html.
Anyone interested in volunteering can call the nonprofit at 270-575-3400.
During the winter months, Community Kitchen also operates as a warming center. Visit paducahcommunitykitchen.org for more information on its services.