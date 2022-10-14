PADUCAH — Community Kitchen, a Paducah nonprofit feeding the hungry, received a donation of $33,333.33 from Buzzard Brothers Barbecue, they announced Friday.
The Buzzard Brothers were raising money for Community Kitchen at this years' Barbecue on the River event.
In the announcement, Executive Director Sally Michelson expressed her gratefulness to the Buzzard Brothers and the Paducah community for being so caring and giving.
According to the Community Kitchen, the Buzzard Brothers don't cook on a regular basis. In fact, they don't even have a brick-and-mortar restaurant. They only do a couple of cooking events a year, making their hard work even more special.
Community Kitchen also wanted to thank Susie Coiner and Carol Gault of Beautiful Paducah for "Bringing barbecue back to the river." They said the event was great and Beautiful Paducah did a wonderful job.
As food prices have steadily increased, so has the need for help, and local non-profits have been stretched thin. Community Kitchen says this donation will go a long way in helping the local community.