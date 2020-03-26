PADUCAH — Community Kitchen in Paducah has a new way of serving meals while maintaining social distancing to keep its guests safe amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The nonprofit had announced on Monday it was temporarily closing due to social distancing concerns.
"We wanted to comply with the state and the federal government. And our people love to mingle together," said Community Kitchen Executive Director Sally Michelson. "And so having to close was so hard. But we were trying to find another way to serve. So we came up with, as they say, plan B."
Plan B works like this: Community Kitchen staff and volunteers set up a station outside the building, in front of the parking lot. They then handed meals to people who walked up to the station, or who drove to the curb.
Michelson said this was the first time Community Kitchen offered meals for curbside or walk-up pickup.
"We've had bicycles. We've had mopeds. We had a wheelchair. Any way you can come, we would love to feed anyone — anyone that's hungry, just come to the kitchen," said Michelson.
There are no requirements for anyone to receive a meal. Michelson said Community Kitchen ultimately served 279 meals on Thursday. The nonprofit will continue providing meals for curbside and walk-up pickup every weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until social distancing is no longer necessary. Michelson said the health department will notify them.
"Our family that comes here, our friends — this is a main source of a hot, prepared meal at noon. Some won't get another meal. They won't get another hot meal," said Michelson.
Michelson also talked about the amount of food each person gets.
“Usually, it’s one (meal) per person. But a lot of times, we give them two," Michelson said. "Especially the ones that we know that can’t cook, the ones that we know that live in the woods, those that are handicapped that won’t be able to cook. So, we’ll give extras. We’re not stingy. I say, 'God doesn’t like stingy!' We don’t neither.”
Community Kitchen is located at 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Paducah. Follow its Facebook page for updates.
Other nonprofits affected by the pandemic include the Paducah chapter of the St .Vincent de Paul Society. It has temporarily closed because some of its volunteers are older and have underlying health issues, and because the layout of the building does not allow proper social distancing, said Suzanne Warren, president of the Paducah Conference of St. Vincent de Paul Society.
But the nonprofit is still helping other nonprofits. The Paducah chapter of St. Vincent de Paul plans to give some of its food to Paducah Cooperative Ministry on Friday morning, said Warren. The St. Vincent de Paul chapter in Mayfield plans to stop by the Paducah location to pick up some food as well.