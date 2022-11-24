PADUCAH — Community Kitchen in Paducah once again provided Thanksgiving meals for free on Thursday. The nonprofit partnered with local restaurant Big Ed's, because organizers expected an even larger turnout than usual.
Several hundred people were served before noon. Both the dine-in and drive-thru options were crowded with people looking to be served a hot holiday meal.
Community Kitchen is known for its meal service provided five days a week, but Thursday was different.
The doors opened at 11 a.m., and right away people began to flood in. The doors stayed open until the last piece of food was served.
After volunteers enjoyed a meal of their own, they went straight to work. They formed an assembly line to pack and serve food. On the menu was everything you would see on a normal Thanksgiving spread, including rolls, turkey, ham, yams and even your choice in pumpkin, pecan or apple pie
A completely volunteer effort, Community Kitchen prepared the night before to serve twice what the nonprofit usually does on Thanksgiving Day.
"We are completely funded by our community, which is a miracle. I mean, we are not underneath the government. Everything comes from all the people in this wonderful community,” Community Commission Executive Director Sally Michaelson said. “They’re always giving. They give of their money, they give of their time — the volunteers do — and they help financially and in prayer. Everything is given to this building.”
Volunteers work diligently inside and outside, both serving and packing meals. With a line of cars down the back of the building, volunteers formed an assembly line that plated each to-go container.
"Honestly, I didn't have plans for Thanksgiving for the first time since I been here, so what better way to spend my Thanksgiving than with other people who maybe don't have people to spend Thanksgiving with as well?” said first-time volunteer Felicia Cooper. “And it’s just an amazing place, so I'm thankful I came.”
Because Community Kitchen partnered with Big Ed’s this year, organizers expected turnout to be larger than ever.
"We hope to serve at least a thousand,” Michelson said. “We have food for at least a thousand, maybe even more, so I can say until it’s gone we will be here.”
Just 40 minutes in, Community Kitchen had already fed more people than last year’s Thanksgiving meal.
Community Kitchen is always accepting donations, and the nonprofit is open to new volunteers who want to help others. For more information, visit paducahcommunitykitchen.org.