PADUCAH — More than 1,000 people: that's how many have sought help paying for their electric bills this year in west Kentucky, according to West Kentucky Allied Services Inc.
That group not only helps keep the lights on, but the AC, too. It’s a mission Local 6 shares with them on a smaller scale with our Beat the Heat fan collection drive.
This weekend, parts of the Local 6 area are expected to have temperatures in the triple digits, and with humidity, it will feel even hotter. So, donating a fan or money to buy one to the Beat the Heat drive is important to help people in need keep cool this summer. Paducah Bank locations say they are way behind the usual collection count this year.
The summer sun can be unforgiving
"They say get ready," says Lacy Boling with Paducah Corporative Missionary. Boling agrees that, in heat like this, staying cool should be a priority.
"Well, I really think that comfort shouldn't necessarily be a luxury, you know. I think a lot of folks don't have access to an air conditioner or maybe they’re under air conditioned. Maybe they just have one window unit and they need something to move that," she says.
That's just one of the reasons for the Beat the Heat fan collection drive.
"Lots of folks ask for fans. Last year we gave out 179 fans, so almost 180 fans last year. We are on track for that again. We already started giving out fans in May," she says.
Friday, PCM picked up its first round of fans. Susan Guess with Paducah Bank says with 14 days left to donate, now is the time to give.
"The beautiful thing about our community and our region is we help one another," says Guess.
She says so far only 70 fans have been collected – that’s way fewer than years past.
Boling says she sees those people in need every day.
"We definitely need a lot of more folks involved with that so that we can meet the need this summer," she says.
The fan collection ends July 7, if you want to donate a fan you can take it to your nearest Paducah Bank location.
Local 6 will host our Beat the Heat Day at the station next Wednesday, June 28. Come by anytime Between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to drop off any fan donations. The station is at 100 Television Lane in Paducah.