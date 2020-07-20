PADUCAH — Paducah-based educational nonprofit Sprocket has named a new board chair, and filled a vacancy on the board.
In a news release sent Monday, Sprocket says the board unanimously named Kalleo Technologies founder John Truitt as chairman.
“I am thankful for the board's confidence in me and will do all I can to advance and support the creation of tech-based businesses in the region,” Truitt said in a statement. “This is a very crucial moment for us economically...I think if there’s one industry we need to focus on in this midst of the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, it has to be tech.”
The board chair position became open when former chairwoman Monica Bilak resigned to become regional director of GroWest, which Sprocket says is a consortium of innovation hubs that includes Paducah, Madisonville and Murray.
The news release also says an seat on the board that was open has been filled by Ines Rivas-Hutchins, who founded INTEC Group, LLC, in Paducah. The company specializes in providing construction services to the federal government, including the Army, U.S Air Force, and the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
"I am very excited to join the Sprocket team and look forward to continuing my work to promote female entrepreneurship,” Rivas-Hutchins said in a statement. “Women are too often underrepresented, and it’s my hope that through Sprocket programs and technology, we can help level the playing field regionally.”
Sprocket is a nonprofit center that teaches people about technology and entrepreneurship. It is housed in the back of the Coke Plant in Midtown Paducah.