CALVERT CITY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking at ways to improve U.S. 62 in the Calvert City area.
Tuesday night, the state held an event to get input from people who live in the area.
The cabinet is looking at widening U.S. 62, as well as redoing the intersection of Long Valley Road and Kennedy Drive. The project would run from the intersection of Main Street in Calvert City, eastward to Lone Valley Road. In a news release about the project, the cabinet says it includes an improved center turn lane to make accessing businesses safer for drivers. Also to improve safety, KYTC says there are four options for combining the intersection of Lone Valley Road and Kennedy Avenue. Additionally, KYTC says the project would improve pedestrian access from Calvert City to the multi-use trail that runs through the I-24 exit 27 interchange to Kentucky Dam Village State Park.
During the event, members of the public were shown videos and exhibits, and KYTC was able to hear their ideas and feedback. KYTC District 1 says more than 35 people attended the event.
"We like to get public input to get ideas from the local drivers, people that use this intersection every day," KYTC District 1 Project Development Branch Manager Chris Kuntz said. "There's a lot of things that we don't always know as designers that we rely on the locals to tell us. This is a bit of an unusual project in that one of our recommendations is a roundabout."
Those who were unable to attend the meeting can still share their comments with KYTC over the next few weeks at the KYTC District 1 Office in Paducah. Members of the public can view the displays and other materials from the meeting ad share feedback from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through March 10 at the office at 5501 Kentucky Dam Road.
Input can also be shared in writing by mailing comments to that address. Those mailing in their comments should address them to Project Development Branch Manager Chris Kuntz. KYTC says all written comments will become part of the official meeting record. The feedback received will help transportation cabinet engineers as they work on a final design for the project.