PADUCAH — Back to school can be a stressful time of the year. You may be buying supplies, looking at your kids' schedule, and preparing for a new routine.

For many homeless students, going back to school means going back to a stable environment. A 2017 study from a University of Chicago research center found 1 in 30 students will experience some form of homelessness.

Paducah Independent Schools helps about 200 students who are considered homeless. The district calls them transitional students.

They're often in shelters, living couch to couch, or maybe bouncing around between different families.

It takes a village to take care of those kids, who can fly under the radar. There are many people in the community making sure no child is left behind.

Coordinator for homeless students Heather Anderson goes school shopping for hundreds of kids. On Wednesday, she dropped off 10 backpacks full of supplies for students who live at a local shelter.

"It's the most special time to get to be with the student when they get this beautiful gift — brand new school supplies, brand new clothes. It makes me want to weep. Its beautiful," Anderson said.

Most of the supplies come from the Paducah Fire Department and your donations.

"I'm always trying to figure out ways that the fire department can give back to the community," said Deputy Fire Marshal April Tinsman. She's in charge of organizing the donations.

"Back to school gets more expensive every year," Tinsman said. As a mom, she knows that first hand.

It's stressful going back to school, but for homeless students they're going back to stability.

"Back to school is back to a regular routine, breakfast and lunch, learning," Anderson said. "There are a lot of ugly things we have to see, because homelessness is a horrible, awful thing. Poverty, deep deep poverty. But there's hope through education."

There's a bigger lesson there, buried in the paper and pens.

"If they see good in other people around them, then it teaches them then I can do good things, too. It doesn't cost anything to be nice to someone," Tinsman said.

Back to school supplies can be expensive, but kindness is free.

If you want to help, they're in need of gift cards to grocery stores or shoe stores.

Anderson said they are having a fundraiser on Monday, Aug. 12, after the first day back at school. If 40 or more people eat at Mellow Mushroom in Paducah and say they are with Paducah Public Schools' transitional student program, 10% of the proceeds from their meals will go to help those students.

For more on this story and others, like Leah Shields on Facebook.