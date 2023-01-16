Many community members are gathered at Paducah Tilghman High School for the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration.
The theme of this year's event is "History has its eye on you," reminding younger generations to move forward without forgetting the Civil Rights movement's difficult lessons and hard-fought victories.
The day's events include a luncheon, program, and memorial service.
In a previous release about the event, NAACP Branch President JW Cleary said, "MLK had a dream that that one day little black boys and girls would be holding hands with little white boys and girls, and it is happening. People are changing, hearts are changing, and minds are changing as we combat and conquer so many obstacles."
The master of ceremony for the celebration's program is Paducah native and NFL Alum George Wilson, who said this event honors our country's history.
In a previous release about the program, Wilson said it "reminds us we have come a long way but we all still have a responsibility to remember his legacy and achieve his vision."
Keynote speaker Terrance Sullivan — Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights — shared in the release some of his early memories of learning about MLK.
“My first memory is from well before kindergarten. My granny had a picture of him on the wall in her living room, next to Jesus. I didn’t know exactly who he was at first, but the placement next to Jesus seemed to indicate how important he was. I want people to leave knowing that we have come very far but still have a long way to go, and to never be complacent,” Sullivan said.
Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman will also make remarks at the event.