PADUCAH — The City of Paducah is launching a project to study the history of the Northside neighborhood and its architecture. The city says this project with result in the nomination of the neighborhood to the National Register of Historic Places, which would be beneficial to property owners since they will be able to seek state and federal tax credits for building rehabilitations.
The study kicks off this month and is expected to be completed this summer.
The city says the Northside Residential District consists of more than 450 buildings within an area generally between Park Avenue, North 10th Street, Palm Street, and North 14th Street.
Senior Planner Josh Sommer with the Paducah Planning Department is coordinating the project.
“Paducah has a rich architectural heritage which has resulted in several neighborhoods being listed on the National Register of Historic Places including the Downtown Commercial District, the Lower Town Neighborhood District, and the Jefferson Street-Fountain Avenue District," said Sommer. "The Northside neighborhood is largely a structurally intact neighborhood. It’s a neighborhood where residents choose to live their entire lives. Generations of Paducahans have seen the historical value of this neighborhood added to the City as a whole.”
The city has scheduled a project kick-off virtual meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public and the city says Northside residents are encouraged to participate and share information about their properties and the neighborhood.
You can join the meeting via Zoom by clicking here.
Zoom Meeting ID: 842 7910 8234
Zoom Passcode: 234352
Sommer also asks community members who have photos and other historic information about the neighborhood to contact him so he can include those documents in the nomination.
You can reach Sommer by emailing jsommer@paducahky.gov or calling 270-444-8690.
David Taylor, a historic preservation consultant with more than forty years of experience, is assisting the Planning Department in the nomination of the Northside neighborhood.
The city says Taylor earned his master's degree from Western Kentucky University and has undertaken an array of historic preservation projects, including more than 20 nomination to the National Register for historic districts and individual buildings and has also conducted a variety of historic architectural studies in both rural and urban areas.
After reviewing the Northside neighborhood, Taylor said, “This is a remarkably intact neighborhood. The building stock ranges from Bungalows from the 1920s and earlier to Minimal Traditional, Mid-Century Modern, and Ranch-style homes. It is a well-cared-for neighborhood that certainly reflects the care that its residents take to preserve its character.”
The city says this initiative is funded in part by a grant to the city from the Kentucky Heritage Council, which oversees and advocates for the documentation and preservation of Kentucky's breadth of historic architectural and archaeological resources across the state's 120 counties.