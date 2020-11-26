PADUCAH — It's not an average Thanksgiving this year, but everyone has a reason to give thanks. One of those reasons is having a hot meal.
Martha's Vineyard in Paducah had two assembly lines Thursday. There was one for people delivering food, and another for those picking up food.
Martha's Vineyard founder Martha Bell said there were some changes this year.
"We had 91 turkeys that we fixed, which is down from the years past, but they were 20- and 25-pound turkeys. Usually we try to get 12- to 15-pound turkeys."
Volunteers cooked, filled plates, packaged them, and sent them off. They spent most of the day volunteering.
Teresa Willis had a special reason for volunteering. "This year we just lost my grandmother, so it's just our special way of giving back to her," said Willis.
Taylor Sanderson has been volunteering there for 18 years. She said everyone is adapting.
"We normally get to go up and touch the people, and you know, just kind of talk to them and witness to them a little bit and interact more with their families," said Sanderson. "This year we're just having to just put the meals outside the door not able to talk to them."
They served hundreds, helping everyone they could.
David Davidson came out to get food. He said it meant a lot.
"With the economics and the way it is with the coronavirus, it's an absolute godsend, as far as that is concerned," said Davison. "People are hurting, and you know, I'm one of them. So we're out of work right now and doing all we can to try and find work, and this always helps."
It was just as busy at Bid Ed's with a smaller team.
J'Kemma White helped her uncle with his restaurant like she usually does.
"Yeah, it's been very busy, actually more busy than I thought it would be. Like, you know ,with the pandemic going on, I didn't think that a lot of people would actually come out," said White.
They fed everyone, serving up Thanksgiving favorites.
People picked up food for themselves and their families, keeping a smile through these unprecedented times.
Terry Jones Jr. was one of them.
"Thanksgiving this year is just different, having to go in and out, just go here, go there, just not being able to sit down with family," said Jones.
Everyone had a full belly, which was the purpose of all these free meals.
Bell said it was a joy to do this for the 31st year.
"It makes me feel so good to know that everybody has something to eat today, and it's what it's all about," she said.