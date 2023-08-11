PADUCAH – Noble Park holds a special place in Linda Fritts’ heart. It’s where she said she’s walked almost every day for months after recovering from a serious car accident that crushed her leg and left her bedridden. She said it’s where she played as a child, and where her kids grew up playing. She said she’ll even be getting married soon in the large gazebo that crosses Montgomery Lake. But according to her, things have changed a lot at the park since she was a kid — and not all of them good.
“It seems like to me they took more care of this place. Just like, the grass, and people, you know, people just throwing trash everywhere,” she said Sunday. Fritts said now, she doesn’t feel comfortable letting her three-year-old great-grandson play there.
“This is ours, you know, and we should be able to voice our opinion on what’s going wrong in this park. When you see all this stuff out here, it just absolutely makes you sick,” she said.
Styrofoam cups, plastic water bottles, and aluminum cans littered the ground and water around the outer edge of Montgomery Lake on Monday afternoon. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, rain and wind can easily carry litter like this into storm drains, streams, canals, and rivers.
It’s an issue Paducah Department of Parks and Recreation Director Amie Clark has seen before. She said that’s one reason the department switched from open trash cans to yellow, lidded trash bins over the summer. Paducah’s Solid Waste Department reportedly empties the yellow bins each day.
Still, some people — whether on purpose or by accident — leave their trash behind, and it can have an impact on the wildlife. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, animals can suffocate or drown when they get tangled in certain kinds of trash, like nets and fishing lines. And plastic can damage their digestive tracts or interfere with their ability to eat, leading to starvation.
The EPA says most plastic waste never actually biodegrades — it just breaks down into smaller pieces.
Microplastics, which are less than 5 millimeters in size, can absorb toxic chemicals, eventually making their way up the food chain. The EPA says microplastics have been found inside fish and shellfish people consume.
Clark encourages visitors to leave the park better than they find it. That includes picking up their own trash and taking a moment to dispose of any other trash they may see on the ground. She said that can help lessen the load for maintenance workers and park rangers, who have 28 public parks and trails to care for.
Clark said the department has been struggling to fill vacancies since the COVID-19 pandemic led to a worker shortage. She said the department is supposed to have 17 workers, but makes do with 14.
“We actually don’t have the luxury of having enough to assign crews to specific parks, so we kind of put the parks on rotation,” she explained. “Noble Park may have crews in there this week but none next week.” She said the goal is for each park to have a crew every two weeks.
Stephanie Chowning said she loves bringing her three children — Charlie, Daxton, and Colton — to the playground during the summer to “wear them out.” But she said she can never stay very long.
“Most of us have small kids, you know, like this one is potty training. It kind of puts you in a bind. So, we come for like 30 minutes and leave because he has to go potty,” Chowning explained. She said she feels uncomfortable letting her kids use the park bathrooms.
Clark acknowledged issues with the public restrooms in all of Paducah’s parks, which she calls the most vandalized facilities in the department. She said they have a custodial contractor who cleans the bathrooms every night after the park closes. Clark said people make messes, steal toilet paper and even rip hand dryers and sinks off the walls.
“That’s one of the areas where we have a lot of expense,” she said. And when it comes to funding, Clark said the department usually has what it needs to maintain – but they don’t always have extra to replace things.
Fritts said she’s looking forward to getting married in the park that she played in as a young girl, but she’s a little embarrassed for her family to see if for the first time. In the gazebo where she will soon tie the knot, Fritts pointed out a damaged column where bricks and mortar were crumbling away.
Several other residents expressed concerns, too, including people not cleaning up after their dogs, goose feces on the sidewalk, people speeding on the park's roads, dirty bathrooms, feeling unsafe and trash buildup.
At 135 acres, the city's website calls Noble Park the Paducah's “premiere park." It’s home to tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds, an interactive music garden, walking trails, a public pool, a skatepark and other facilities. Events including 5K runs and walks, fundraisers and more are held there regularly.
Community members can often be found fishing in Montgomery Lake, walking a section of the Greenway Trail, or just sitting and observing the water.
Noble Park is a place where some folks, like Fritts, make lifelong memories. It’s where some kids learn how to fish, some teens work their first lifeguard job and some friends gather to shoot hoops after work. It’s a place where friends and family gather for birthday parties, cookouts and church trips. It’s a place where each year, community members work for months on end to create intricate scenes with thousands of Christmas lights in an effort to collect food and donations for those in need.
Sonja Lawson of Benton, Kentucky, was visiting the park on Monday, enjoying quality time with her 9-month-old granddaughter. She said it was the first time she had ever been there. She said the park is “beautiful” and “peaceful” place.
Thursday, 92-year-old World War II Veteran Marvin Paige said he comes to Noble Park about three times a week. He loves feeding the geese and ducks, which he calls "God's Creatures."
"I dearly love raccoons and the opossums," he said. "And the geese and ducks and squirrels."
And on Friday, Paducah Mayor George Bray called it a "treasure for the community." He also acknowledged the park's issues.
"One of the things the city has not done in the past is we have not invested in our facilities as we probably should have," Bray said. "That is a step this commission is taking."
Bray says public parks can be an important aspect of the quality of life residents experience in their neighborhoods. He says it's the city's responsibility to take care of them, and called residents' concerns that the construction of a new pickleball facility may not have been timely given the state of the park, "valid input."
“We made an investment in the pickleball courts, but that does not in any way take away from our responsibility to keep the bathrooms clean, to keep the trash picked up, and to make improvements," Bray said.
Bray says though it's the city's responsibility to clean and maintain public parks, you can help by throwing away your trash and communicating with the city when you see something that needs improvement.
Click here for a list of elected officials and their contact information. You can also report issues — with photos — directly to the Parks Service, by using Paducah's 311 app.
Click here for more on all of Paducah's public parks and facilities.