Weather Alert

...Strong Gusty Winds Tonight... Winds will pick up later this evening and overnight as they shift to the northwest in the wake of a passing cold front. Winds will gust 30 to 40 mph at times. The winds may blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. We also remain outlooked for a marginal risk of severe storms. Stronger storms may produce wind gusts in excess of 40 mph along and ahead of a cold front through the rest of the evening. A few storms could still become severe and produce damaging wind. A brief tornado still cannot be completely ruled out, mainly in western Kentucky. Continue to be weather aware through this evening.