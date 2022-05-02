PADUCAH- After a nearly three hour meeting, the Paducah Board of Education unanimously voted to renew Superintendent Donald Shively's contract. His current contract was set to end June 30.
His new deal is for one year. The original proposal on the table was a two year contract. However, board member James Hudson motioned for it to be knocked down to one year. Before the vote, people spoke in favor of and against Shively's contract renewal.
"We have to acknowledge our actions and take accountability for them. Years and years go by and no justice served, no consequences are paid for. No doubt that Mr. Shively has done things for our school system, but I think it is time we see new leadership as well as change," said Aneeza Ali, a student at Paducah Tilghman High School. "I myself am not African American, but I can see how this is affecting a major group of people including people at my school."
"I'll be the first to say, when I see that photograph I'm disgusted. I'm absolutely disgusted for many different reasons," Michael Taylor, a parent from the school district, said. "First and foremost it is a representation of someone I know, trust, and truly believe in my heart is not that type of person. That's not who Donald Shively is."
The vote for the length of the contract was split. Janice Howard and Mary Hunter Hancock voted no on Hudson's amendment, with Howard and Hunter Hancock being in favor of a two year contract. Hudson supported his amendment and Felix Akojie also voted for the one year contract. That left board chair Carl LeBuhn as the tie-breaker. LeBuhn originally voted "no" on the amendment, but shortly after changed his vote to "yes."
"If that will help ensure some security and some support from the community, I'll go with one year," LeBuhn said during the meeting.
Members of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP were present for the meeting and stood firm in their stance that they didn't want to see Shively's contract be renewed. Following the vote, Hudson explained what the district and Shively need to do to move forward.
"I think there has been some pain, but I think we can start healing. Dr. Shively you've got one year, do what you know you can do," Hudson said to Shively. "Mend fences. Build relationships. Show them, this community, that you are, I think somebody said this earlier, that you're bigger and there's much more depth to you than that blackface. And I think that's a good challenge before you."
Shively's salary is set at $153,788.58. The board of education will also add an additional evaluation of Shively during the school year. The first being halfway through the year and the second being at the end of the school year.
Local 6 streamed the entire meeting on our Facebook page. To watch it in it's entirety, click here.
Shively's renewal will be active starting July 1 and will run out June 30, 2023.