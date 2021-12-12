MAYFIELD, KY — Cleanup resumed early Sunday morning in Mayfield after a tornado tore across more than 200 miles Friday night. The small community took a direct hit to its downtown area, but people are coming together to start the demolition process.
Every sunrise sheds even more light on the damage left behind after Friday night's tornado. Bricks line the streets of what used to be downtown Mayfield.
"Everything has changed. Something like this is just devastating for a community," said Keith Lowry, a local farmer.
The cleanup is a community effort, and people like Lowry are hard at work picking up the pieces.
"It's total devastation if you haven't seen it. It's going to take a group effort, and I'm just a small pea in the pod," said Lowry.
Lowry lives about 12 miles outside of Mayfield in Pilot Oak, but can now add cleanup crew to his job description.
He's donating his time, and track hoe, to help with those efforts.
"We're busy all the time, and we're busy on the farm. But this is my community, and I want to help out. This is my way I can help out," said Lowry.
Lowry has called this area home for 61 years, but now home just looks different.
"It's just terrible for the community. But after 61 years, it is what it is. We've got to deal with what we're dealt, and we will come out stronger," said Lowry.
Now, all that's left is a community coming together and a memory of what used to be their historic downtown. Police departments are encouraging people to avoid the downtown Mayfield area because they need to keep roads clear for emergency crews.