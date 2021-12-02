CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is mourning the loss of a fire captain who died Wednesday evening.
The fire department says Capt. Ivan LaGrand — who began working in the fire department in 1996 and was planning to retire in about a year — died after a brief battle with COVID-19.
"His humor and care for his brothers and sisters in public safety will be greatly missed," the fire department said in a Facebook post announcing LaGrand's passing Thursday.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings in the city until sunset on the day of LaGrand's interment.
In a comment under the fire department's announcement, the Cape Girardeau Police Department said: "Captain LaGrand was a devoted servant to the City of Cape Girardeau, and a friend to many of us in public safety. Although he has left us physically, may his memory be a part of your department forever. We are holding his family, friends, and all members of CGFD in our prayers as we mourn his loss with you. May his soul rest in peace."
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.