MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office deputy who was shot and killed at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office has been identified as Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
Cash, 44, was killed Monday in a shooting that happened around 2:10 p.m. Monday at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Kentucky State Police investigators said the lone suspect involved in that shooting died as well. The name of that suspect has not yet been released.
In a news release sent shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, KSP confirmed that Cash was the deputy killed in the shooting. Regarding further details that have not yet been released to the public, KSP says: "To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case."
Cash has worked in law enforcement in west Kentucky for more than two decades, previously serving with Kentucky State Police, Murray State University Police and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. He joined the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office in September of 2020. A 2017 photo shows Cash talking with Local 6 in his role with KSP. Cash served with KSP from 2011 to 2018, retiring with the rank of sergeant.
Cash's body was taken home to Murray Tuesday, escorted by a procession of his fellow law enforcement officers.
Local law enforcement agencies and officials have been honoring Cash's memory on social media.
The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is asking folks in the community to keep Cash's family in their prayers. In a Facebook post made Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said:
In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the Graves County Sheriff's Office said Cash assisted in the weeks following the Dec. 10 tornado that devastated Graves County. "When asking for his assignment, he would say give me the worst assignment so that your guys don’t have to. That is genuinely the kind of man he was," the Graves County Sheriff's Office says.
Graves County Chief Deputy Jeremy Prince recalled that Cash would call him every morning and ask what he could do to help. Price wrote:
"I want to say something about my friend, Jody Cash. After the tornado hit Mayfield on December 10, so many agencies came to help. Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was one of those. Every morning for about two weeks after the tornado, Jody would come to Graves County with another deputy from Calloway to help us answer calls or take care of whatever we needed. He would call me every morning and say, “What do you need us to do today?” A lot of times that was followed up with, “give me and my guys the jobs you all don’t want to do.” At the end of the day, about 12 hours later, I would get another call. Jody would say, “I’m about to head home, do you need anything before I leave?” Then he would tell me who he had coming from Calloway to help with calls overnight.
"That was Jody. He wanted to help, he cared and he would do anything you asked of him. Jody and I got to answer a few calls together after the tornado when he was helping us. Now, I am so glad we had that opportunity to work together again.
"You will be missed, my brother, but you will never be forgotten. You will forever be my hero."
The Paducah Police Department and McCracken County Sheriff's Office also shared their condolences for Cash's family with a photo of him.
Law enforcement agencies outside the Local 6 area are sharing their condolences as well. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Lexington Police Department said:
"Days like this are extremely difficult and are hard to put into words. We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Calloway County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who was killed in the line of duty today in Marshall County, Kentucky. Our deepest, heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, coworkers, community, and the Calloway County Sheriff's Office. In addition to being a Calloway County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy, Jody Cash was also retired from the Kentucky State Police."
The folks with Murray/Calloway County Special Olympics are also mourning Cash's passing. In a Facebook post, the group said:
"We lost a dear friend yesterday. Jody Cash was a friend to our athletes and a true and selfless servant to our community. We thank you for protecting us, for serving us, and for loving us. To say you will be missed is an understatement. Our heartfelt prayers go out to your family, friends, and our community."
Monday, before officials confirmed that Cash was the deputy killed in the shooting, Gov. Andy Beshear asked Kentuckians to pray for his family and loved ones, saying "This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy."
Tuesday, Beshear said via Twitter that Cash's death "is a reminder of how law enforcement selflessly serve day after day without knowing the dangers that await."
"Words cannot express the pain our commonwealth is feeling at the loss of Calloway Co. Chief Deputy and former @kystatepolice Trooper Jody Cash in service to Kentucky," Beshear said. "We are already mourning those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during National Police Week and the falling of Deputy Cash is a reminder of how law enforcement selflessly serve day after day without knowing the dangers that await. Deputy Cash will never be forgotten."
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also shared a statement about Cash's death. In a tweet Tuesday morning, McConnell said "I am heartbroken by the loss of Calloway County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jody Cash, who was killed in the line of duty yesterday. Deputy Cash was a hero who worked every day to keep Kentucky safe. We are all praying for his family and squad members as they mourn this loss."
Funeral arrangements for Cash are incomplete at this time. Those arrangements are being handled by Imes Funeral Home in Murray. To read Cash's obituary and to share tributes and memories with his family, visit imesfuneralhome.com.