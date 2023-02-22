PADUCAH — Many in the Paducah area are mourning the loss of a local artist known for his passion for the community in and out of the art scene, his support of local nonprofits and his bow ties. Artist, author and interior designer Bill Ford died Tuesday at the age of 87.
Working as a residential and interior designer and artist in Paducah for decades, Ford was known for his calligraphy, watercolors and pen and ink renderings. He was also known for his service to his community, having served on the boards of organizations like the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, Child Watch, Yeiser Art Center, Paducah Day Nursery, Paducah Symphony Orchestra, and Market House Theatre.
Local organizations Ford supported took to Facebook on Wednesday to pay tribute to the beloved artist.
Market House Theatre Executive Director Michael Cochran writes "It is with great sadness that MHT learned of the passing of Bill Ford on Tuesday. Bill was a long-time supporter of Market House Theatre and all of the arts in Paducah. Bill was a member of the Stephen Sondheim Society and would entertain us with his stories every time he came back from New York about the shows he saw and his attendance at Sondheim Society functions."
Cochran says Ford was a former member of the theater's board, and he even acted in a couple of plays there. "He was always a cheerleader for all of the arts, and his watercolor painting of the theatre has graced many MHT thank-you cards and marketing materials," Cochran writes.
"Above all, Bill was a kind man who had a big heart to anyone in need," Cochran's Facebook post continues. "For many years, I could always count on Bill to be present at the opening nights of all of our plays. When I would go out to lunch with Bill, he would always write on the bill the name of an organization he would tip in honor of. He signed books and letters and cards with his wonderful calligraphy and his bow tie campaign to help nonprofits was a passion for him. Bill had so many organizations he was connected to, and MHT was honored to be among that group. Bill was also a personal friend to my family and me and always asked about family members. He will be missed on many levels."
Other staples of Paducah's arts community sharing their grief over Ford's death include Yeiser Art Center, The Carson Center and the Paducah School of Art and Design. The art school's Bill Ford Gallery was named after him in 2016. During a reception at the gallery, J. William Howerton with the Carson-Myre Charitable Foundation Board of Trustees praised Ford's work with area nonprofits and his commitment to Paducah and its arts community. “If anybody had anything they wanted to do, raise some money or promote something, he was always the first one to step up and participate,” Howerton said during that 2016 reception.
“Who in the world could be more deserving to have some kind of recognition in an art school, especially one of art and design, than Bill Ford?” Howerton said.
Sharing a post on Wednesday from Paducah Life Magazine about Ford's passing, the Paducah School of Art and Design said, "Thank you, Bill. We treasure you."
Sharing photos of Ford in a Facebook post of its own, Yeiser Art Center writes that Ford "was a staple piece of Yeiser Art Center in so many ways."
"Whether it was creating coloring sheets and being a judge for our annual Candy Cane Hunt, celebrating Beaux Tie Day, or coming on Saturdays to host 'The Art of Doodling' you could see the passion Bill had for the arts and for spreading that all around us," the post continues. "Bill was a friend, mentor, and supporter of YAC and he will be missed greatly. We will honor the man with the same smile he always greeted us with. Thank you."
In a post to its Facebook page, The Carson Center described Ford as a dear friend, member and proud community arts supporter.
"Bill has supported The Carson Center since its inception and has been an advocate for many arts organizations in Paducah. Bill’s dedication and love for Paducah were constantly on display. He spoke emphatically about the arts and our community and encouraged others to show their support as well," The Carson Center writes.
The Carson Center says Ford donated many of his pen and ink drawings for the annual center's fundraisers, and a drawing of The Carson Center is displayed in the office of Executive Director Mary Katz.
"Bill undoubtedly left an impression on all that he met," the post continues. "His kindness and generosity were unparalleled. The Carson Center shared the same beliefs as our dear friend. We believe the arts are what brings people together. Culture strengthens a community’s character. Art brings people together physically and culturally, through its capacity to tell a community’s shared story, inspire reflection, and form connections that transcend differences. May our love of community, of each other, and the arts be Bill’s legacy."
Ford in 2015 released a collection of his pen and ink works, accompanied by articles from the community about their memories of Paducah titled "From Paducah With Love." When he was promoting the book, Ford made red bowtie bookmarks to hand out to folks in the community. He turned that promotion into a fundraiser for local nonprofits by encouraging $20 donations. People who accepted one of the 2,000 bow ties were encouraged to make a donation to their favorite nonprofit and write "bow tie donation" in the memo line of the check.
Another of the many local nonprofits Ford supported is Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center. "We were deeply saddened by the news of our dear friend and longtime partner, Bill Ford, passing away yesterday," Merryman House said in a Facebook post. "Bill spearheaded the Christmas decorating of our shelter and campus every year, and was a ray of light any other time we got to see him. Bill, you will be so missed."