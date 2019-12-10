PADUCAH — Genova Products has not made a decision if operations will resume at its Paducah facility after announcing an indefinite layoff. While they decide, employees are trying to find ways to pay their bills. Multiple organizations in Paducah spent the day Tuesday helping families affected by the layoff.
Crystal Davis, a former Genova employee, went to Project Pamona's base on Jackson Street with her young son pick up groceries and get help finding a job.
"I had just made my 90 days," Davis said. "It sucks."
She's one of more than 100 employees temporarily laid off from Genova Products. Project Pomona, Family Service Society, Heart USA, Murray State University-Paducah and the McCracken County Library spent Tuesday helping families stay afloat during this time. Project Pomona organized a community outreach day to help affected workers with job searches, free groceries and help with bills.
"It just seemed like better opportunities, better days were coming, and then just cut off," said Davis of the temporary layoffs from Genova Products.
Janice Barber, a former machine operator, was already juggling a part-time job while working at Genova Products.
"My house, my electricity, my gas — you know, all of it's just really tough," Barber said. "You know, even with the part-time job — and I have my grandson to think about, you know — it's just really hard."
Some Genova employees have received notices their health benefits have ended as of Nov. 30. The insurance company says it's because they are no longer employed at Genova Products. The letter is dated Dec. 4.
Genova Director of Operations Joseph Pusateri said a final decision about the future of the company has not been made.
Davis said she is torn about coming back to the company if the Paducah facility reopens.
"I need something stable instead of just erratic and all over the place," she said.
Genova Products has also responded to the question as to why they did not claim $100,000 in state incentives. The company said in a statement: "The money being offered by the state is only available under certain qualifications, which Genova has not met." The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development has previously said Genova did meet all requirements and was approved to collect the incentives. We are waiting on a response from Genova about what the other qualifications were that they claim to have not met.
You can read Genova's full statement below:
There has been some miscommunication regarding Genova's situation. As we are trying to sort through this, we wanted to clarify some things that are being misrepresented.
1) Our employees are being paid out as quickly as possible. By law, the 401k money cannot be distributed until a final determination regarding our future has been made, which contrary to what has been speculated, has not been made yet. As stated previously, we are expediting the PTO due to them.
2) The $100K that we did not "claim" is a falsehood. The money being offered by the state is only available under certain qualifications, which Genova has not met. As a result, there are no unclaimed funds.
3) HR has not advised any employees we are shutting the plant down. They did however encourage everyone to do what is best for their family, which may include seeking gainful employment until we sort out our situation. Everyone's personal situation is different and we cannot, nor should we give advice on what our employees should do.
As additional information becomes available we will share it with you.
Thanks
Sincerely,
Joseph Pusateri
Director of Operations
Genova Products, Inc.