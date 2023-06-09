CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering community and empowering youth, has received a YouthBuild Grant of nearly $1.3 million.
CPSEMO Executive Director Dr. Melissa Stickel tells Local 6 the total amount awarded is $1,258,273.
The group says the grant will allow it to grow in its efforts in providing opportunities to young people with the goal of brightening the community’s future as a whole.
CPSEMO says receiving the grant is a testament to the organization's outstanding work, and the funds will go towards expanding their existing programs and launch new initiatives that will directly impact disadvantaged youth in the region.
The nationwide initiative, YouthBuild, aims to provide people ages 16 to 24 with vocational training, education, and community service opportunities. CPSEMO says YouthBuild equips young adults with tools they need to pursue higher education, find meaningful employment, and become active contributors to their community. The organization says it provides young people with opportunities in vocational training, education, occupational skills development, leadership training, and community service.
CPSEMO says the grant will allow it to expand its services and reach a broader audience. The organization will be able to provide youth with vocational training, valuable certifications, and educational resources to equip them with the skills needed to thrive in the workforce.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, Stickel said, "We are thrilled to have been awarded the YouthBuild grant, as it reaffirms our commitment to empowering young individuals and creating pathways to success." As well as, "This grant will enable us to expand our reach, intensify our efforts, and offer life-changing opportunities to even more deserving youth in our community."
Because of this grant, CPSEMO says it will be able to work with local businesses, educational institutions, and community organizations closely. The organization says forging relationships with the community furthers its mission to provide a lasting difference in the lives of the youth in the community.