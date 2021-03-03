MURRAY, KY — Some areas are still cleaning up after last weekend's heavy rain. The flooding caused road problems in cities like Murray, Kentucky, impacting local businesses.
Businesses like The Keg were impacted by flooding. Employees said they spent days cleaning the entire restaurant.
Waitress Nichole Dowdy said they have had flooding in the past, but the water was dirtier this time.
"We kind of walked in and it was kind of a shock to see the restaurant with like that much water," said Dowdy.
"I literally came in with boots and was just kind of like splashing around," shje said.
Mother Nature has a way of throwing curve balls at us, but Dowdy said communities like Murray always find a way to make it through.
People drove around Wednesday without problems.
"I know whenever my boss, the owner, Darren, first got here, there was a current that ran through the front door," said Dowdy. "It was just kind of heartbreaking, because you know, this year for any restaurant has been pretty difficult."
The Keg posted a couple of videos on its Facebook page to show the impact of the flooding, and closed its doors for a few days.
"It was a shock to see, but it was almost like the thought kicked in your head, like, 'OK, let's go. teamwork. Let's get together. Let's do this," said Dowdy.
They were able to get things together with help from the community, their employees, and Servpro. The business replaced the Keg's destroyed wood panels with new ones and cleaned the inside of the business non-stop. The Keg reopened at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Dowdy said customers were lined up outside the door waiting to come in for lunch. They still have kinks to work out physically and financially, but they are just happy to have their regulars back.
"It's amazing to see what the small town like Murray can do when we get together, butt heads, and just get everything finished," said Dowdy.
Local 6 is still waiting to hear back from city officials about how much the flooding has cost the city.
Murray City Administrator Jim Osborne sent a statement about how the city plans to assess the damage.
"Stormwater engineering has been a priority for the city of Murray for many years and will continue to be," wrote Osborne. "We have had discussions with an engineering firm to look at the areas that continue to have flooding issues during these major events, in order to see what options would be available to help lessen the impact to infrastructure, residences, and businesses."