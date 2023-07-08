MARTIN, TN — 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, the daughter of University of Tennessee at Martin athlete Almount “AJ” Smith and Symari Cole was pronounced dead after being kidnapped by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, Rashad Maleek Trice. The community is now showing support in light of the tragedy.
Symari Cole was at home with her two children when the attack happened. Her ex-boyfriend showed up unannounced, arguing with Symari about money, according to a federal criminal complaint.
When the argument escalated, Symari stabbed the man in self-defense, to which he responded by stabbing her repeatedly. While she managed to get away from her attacker to call for help, she left behind her two kids.
When the mother returned, her 1-year-old son was found unharmed, but her 2-year-old daughter, Wynter Cole-Smith, was missing.
Soon after, the Lansing Police Department put out an Amber Alert looking for the young girl and her kidnapper, Rashad Maleek Trice.
The #FBI is assisting the Lansing Police Department to locate missing two-year-old Wynter Smith. Anyone having information on Wynter’s whereabouts is asked to submit tips to https://t.co/1WDK57FdRt or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.https://t.co/bL89MNihrk pic.twitter.com/jW9zt6BIMW— FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) July 3, 2023
However, when the man was found without Wynter, the police department continued to search for her.
In a joint press conference with the Lansing Police Department and the FBI, Chief Ellery Sosebee said they had knocked on doors and deployed search dogs. As well as asking strangers for doorbell surveillance videos, launched helicopters with heat-signature technology and drones, and even called in a dive team.
As the hours went on, volunteers came together to help search for the young girl.
In response, the young girl’s father, Almount “AJ” Smith said, “We just want to find her.”
However, the search for the young girl ended in tragedy. That evening, FBI agents discovered that 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith was dead.
FBI Acting Special Agent Devin Kowalski told reporters in an update for the public, “This is not the outcome we were hoping for.”
In a statement made by Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, he says, “We are devastated by the tragic news that Wynter Cole-Smith was found deceased today,” and, “Our hearts are with Wynter’s family as they begin to process and grieve the unnecessary loss of a beautiful two-year-old child.”
The investigation that started as a missing person case ended in a homicide inquiry.
Rashad Maleek Trice has been charged with felony assault with intent to murder, first-degree criminal sexual assault, first-degree home invasion, and other crimes, according to state court records show.
In a statement given by the family, they said, “We are heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, cousins, niece, and big sister,” and, “Wynter’s brief, but bright life was taken from her unnecessarily, and we will grieve her death forever.”
In light of the tragedy, the local community has rallied around the family in support across social media.
The Lansing Police Department, who searched for the young girl, posted on social media saying, “We are devastated, saddened, and hurt by the loss of Wynter Cole-Smith. The outpouring of support ever since this tragic incident started tells you everything you need to know about the Lansing community.”
In another instance, the UT Martin athletics Facebook page showed support for their wide receiver and his family saying, “Our hearts go out to Ajay Smith for the tragic and senseless loss of his 2-year-old daughter, Wynter.”
The page also shared a GoFundMe, made by Michele D. Fullen, a relative of the mother Symari Smith.
The funds will go towards helping the family cope with the tragic loss of their child.