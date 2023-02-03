PADUCAH — The Pentagon has been tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been making its way across U.S. air space.
Plenty of you were watching it or at least looking for it. Southern Illinois resident Tammy Jones caught a glimpse of the balloon Friday. She said she was shocked and confused about what she saw.
"I didn't know what to really think, because I was like, 'Surely that's not!' Because it was flashing, and I was like, everything I had seen said that it was just white. And I guess it started getting darker that you could see the flashing, and I'm like 'I don't understand this,'" she says.
Jones says she saw the balloon around 5:30 p.m. in Mound City, Illinois. She was unaware of it until one of her friends called and said they saw it nearby.
We also spoke with a few people in Paducah who said they saw the balloon, but were unsure of what to make of it as the sun set.
Local 6's Skytracker tower recorded the balloon while it was in west Kentucky. Click here to see more of our coverage.