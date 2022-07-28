A state highway has closed in Breathitt County in eastern Kentucky and officials are recommending the evacuation of homes and businesses as floodwaters near the top of a dam Thursday night.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Kentucky 15 closed at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time. That road is a major north-south thoroughfare connecting the upper Kentucky River valley with the rest of the state, and the closure is at mile point 17.7 in the city of Jackson, Kentucky.
The highway runs across the Panbowl Lake Dam, and KYTC says floodwaters from the north fork of the Kentucky River are nearing the top of that dam.
Meanwhile, the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says officials recommend evacuation of homes and businesses in the Panbowl Lake floodplain. In addition to rising river levels, the cabinet says a muddy discharge has been observed at the dam.
The energy and environment cabinet says about 110 homes, 13 businesses, two churches, a school and a hospital in that floodplain could be impacted.
“The most appropriate action we can take right now is to do everything we can to keep residents safe,” Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman said in a statement Thursday night.
KYTC personnel are on-site overnight to monitor the situation, the state says, and energy and environment cabinet personnel will be there Friday morning to keep assessing the situation. While the road is closed, drivers in eastern Kentucky headed toward Hazard are advised to use alternate routes including Interstate 75 and the Hal Rogers Parkway through London and Manchester or the Mountain Parkway, Kentucky 114, US 23 and Kentucky 80 through Prestonburg, the energy and environment cabinet says.
The widespread flooding in eastern Kentucky continues after the region received large amounts of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Gov. Andy Beshear says at least eight people have died because of the disaster so far, are more deaths are expected to be reported as rescue and recovery efforts continue.
"This is by far the worst flooding disaster at least of my lifetime in Kentucky," Beshear said in an interview with NBC Nightly News Anchor Lester Holt. "It has wiped out what we believe are hundreds of homes. We have half of some of our counties under water. We're going to lose double digit lives. I know we've already lost at least eight, but I know there are many more than that."
