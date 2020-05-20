PADUCAH — Gone but not forgotten. Wednesday, the community celebrated the life of a McCracken County special education teacher who was shot and killed in her backyard last week.
About 200 people attended a dog walk to remember Carrie "C.D." McCord. The teacher loved walking her dogs.
Friends and family brought their dogs and walked the route she took many times with her own dogs. They also left flowers on her porch.
We caught up with two people who shared why they came out to pay their respects.
"Don't let her death be in vain," Ben Jenkins said. "Live like she did. Love like she did, and love other people. She would not want this to stop people from loving other people and giving people a chance."
"She was a true nurturer, and everybody who came in her path could feel her love," Missy Faughn said. "She had so much energy, so much light. She was just really special. To exude a portion of love she had would serve her well, I think."
Kelvin Richardson is charged with murder in her death. Paducah police said McCord was helping him adjust to life outside of prison. Richardson is jailed in the McCracken County Jail. A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Friday.