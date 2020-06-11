PADUCAH— Paducah and McCracken County leaders are setting their goals for the next race unity meeting in two weeks.
They say the first meeting Wednesday set the "foundation" for change with race relations in our community.
Bernice Belt is one of the community representatives for the race unity meetings. She said they talked about police hiring practices, improving civilian-officer relationships, equal access to job opportunities, and educating the youth on history.
"We want people to gain a level of confidence who don't have it right now in our armed men and women in uniform, locally and otherwise," Belt said.
She said for people to see change, they have to meet officers and government officials halfway. This comes from being active in the community and listening to city council meetings.
"We want community policing," Belt said. "Community communications and community involvement increased. Everybody was in agreement."
The National Quilt Museum said they're dedicated to showcasing diverse stories and voices. They have a new human rights exhibit with stories like Madame C.J. Walker and Harriet Tubman.
CEO Frank Bennett said their goal is similar to the unity group; Inspire others to see the world from different people's eyes. They're just doing it using art.
"To give the perceptions of everyone's diverse experiences," Bennett said. "Present it in a way where people can consider. And then hopefully advance by themselves in the world in their conversations, in their perspectives."
Belt said moving forward, the unity group will be discussing specific goals to bring people together and create a level playing field for all.
Belt said at the next meeting, all participants will bring a list of ideas for short term and long term goals for the community. The meeting is for a second time, not open to the public. Belt said they'll include more people when they have a clear picture of what they plan to do.