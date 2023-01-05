MARION, IL — The Community Resource Computer Lab, intended to assist with employment, education and personal well-being, is now open to Marion residents.
Residents may use the facility located at 901 Sherman Dr. to look at job postings, create resumes and fill out applications for work. Free online career profiler and preparation classes are also installed.
College placement study guides and practice tests and online GED instruction, which includes assessment, are available.
The computers can also be used to access children's grades, virtual doctor visits and other personal needs.
Finally, installed on each computer are links to helpful services.
This project places online GED services in partnership with Marion Housing Authority for residents who are unable to attend in-person classes.
The project kicked off with an informational meeting on Thursday. The computer lab will have an assistant available at various times through the week. Man-Tra-Con staff will visit weekly as well.
For more information, contact Gracie Reilly, executive director for the Marion Housing Authority, at 618-997-1258.