GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A free community resource fair will be held at Graves County High School at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 22.
The Public Protection Cabinet’s Department of Insurance and Department of Financial Institutions have partnered with Camp Graves for the event called, Money: Making it, Spending it & Protecting it.
Camp Graves is a disaster relief, temporary interim housing for victims of a disaster. The camp’s goal is to provide educational opportunities, supportive resources, job, and life skills classes to help individuals to obtain/maintain financial independence, and housing stability.
According to Public Protection Cabinet Secretary, Ray Perry, “This is a great opportunity for people to get their questions answered about insurance, how to protect their money, and plan for the future.”
At the event, there will be vendor information booths, a job fair, and classes on money matters. Staff from DOI and DFI will also be available to answer questions.
There will also be representatives of organizations working in disaster preparedness, recovery, and community resources. These representatives will also be answering questions, connecting people with resources, providing education on recovery, and how to be prepared when disaster strikes.
Governor Andy Beshear is encouraging people to attend the event to learn more about disaster preparedness. Additionally, Beshear will be delivering a video message at the event.
“We are committed to being a resource for Kentuckians, especially those rebuilding after a disaster, and Team Kentucky will be there to help those who have questions about insurance and financial services,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
The schedule for the event includes:
- 9 a.m. doors open for the job fair.
- 10 a.m. The Department of Insurance hosts a one-hour presentation on home, auto, and life insurance.
- 11 a.m. The Department of Financial Institutions presents information on budgeting, tips for better credit, and avoiding bad loans.
To register for the event or more information, contact Camp Graves by calling 270-568-0032 or by emailing them at campgravesky@gmail.com.