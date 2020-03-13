PADUCAH — The impact of decisions made due to COVID-19 is starting to be felt in the community. As schools and businesses close, free resources are available to help in Paducah and McCracken County.
Where to find internet access
While students will be out of school, families will probably need reliable internet service. If you're looking for internet, the first place you should go is your public library. To gain access to internet services, most libraries will require you have a library card.
At McCracken County Public Library, signs have been placed blocking access to every other computer for the sake of social distancing to prevent the spread of germs.
"We are thinking of creative ways to serve our communities, but also keep in mind the health and safety of our patrons," said library director Susan Baier.
The library's staff is stressing that anyone who can stay home should.
"There's so much you can do at home for free with your library card. You have access to e-books, audio books, downloadable movies and music and magazines," Baier said.
You can also enjoy free Wi-Fi spots around Paducah. The city offers free Wi-Fi to everyone at several locations. Locations include Brooks Stadium, Cherry Civic Center, Paducah City Hall, Robert Coleman Park, Convention & Visitors Bureau, Dolly McNutt Plaza, Oak Grove Cemetery, Noble Park Swimming Pool, Riverfront, Noble Park Skate Park, Texaco Station in Lowertown and the W.C. Young Community Center. Some of the indoor locations may close as the days continue.
The most important thing to remember is that if you can stay home, do. And national internet providers are making that easy to do.
Comcast is giving two months of free internet to low-income families in its service areas. If that doesn't apply to you, companies like At&T, Verizon and Cox have pledged not to terminate service for residential and small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. You can call your local internet service provider to see where they stand.
Where to find food and grocery services
Bills don't stop when a crisis comes, and you may find yourself prioritizing where your money goes. Nonprofits are making sure you don't have to worry about a meal.
Local food pantries are getting ready for an influx of people needing their help. Paducah Cooperative Ministry staff said they're prepared.
"Most of the people that we help are employed. They just may have a part-time job. They may not get full-time hours. They're working hourly wage jobs, so if their hours get cut, their income gets cut, if they can't go to work because their kids can't go to school, then they have a crisis."
PCM offers an emergency food pantry for low-income McCracken County residents that anyone can receive up to five times per year. The ministry also offers a federal nutrition program to up to 400 individuals every month who are seniors and meet federal guidelines.
If you can't make it to a local food pantry, there are mini-food pantries stationed around McCracken County. They are located at Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church, Grace Episcopal Church of Paducah, Project Pomona, McCracken County Public Library, Maxon Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Islamic Center of Paducah, Paducah Mccracken County Senior Center, First Christian Church of Paducah, Paducah Church of Nazarene, and the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office.
As you take the food you need, remember you can also give it. Families Service Society needs food to give to people, and they are also in need of volunteers.
"Our community service programs that bring volunteers here have been suspended, so we are needing some folks to come in help us bag groceries, help us stock shelves, help us hang clothes, that kind of stuff," said FSS Executive Director Candace Melloy.
If you're a senior citizen in need of food, the Paducah-Mccracken County Senior Center will still offer its meals on wheels program and have curbside pickup for food starting Monday. The city of Paducah's Customer Service Center can also help people with resources you may need during this time. To reach the city customer service center, call 270-444-8800. Purchase Health Connections also offers an online guide for resources you may need during this time.