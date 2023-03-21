MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — There's a new tool available to you to find community resources like housing, food, jobs and health care.
It's a touch screen kiosk, essentially a one-stop shop for all kinds of information and resources available in the community.
One of those kiosks was unveiled at the McCracken County Public Library on Tuesday, and similar ones are being installed in Mayfield and Marshall County.
Library Director Justin Brasher tells us why the Community Resource Kiosks are important to those in need.
"There are plenty of resources here in McCracken County that can help you find food, that can help you find housing," Brasher says. "But by the time you get to that panicked state, you don't know where to look. And if it's your first time looking, you don't know what's out there. We don't know what we don't know, and oftentimes, if it's our first time, we might be embarrassed. We might be afraid to ask for help."
If you can't get to a kiosk, you can access it online from any computer or smartphone at myky.info.