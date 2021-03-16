PADUCAH — Last month, we told you about the two catalytic converters belonging to the St, Vincent de Paul nonprofit that had to be replaced after one was stolen and the other was damaged.
Not only are the parts costly, but the damage and theft meant the nonprofit could not use its vehicles to pick up food and other items local families served by St. Vincent depend on.
On Tuesday, Suzanne Warren, president of the Paducah conference of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, let us know that members of the community have since donated to their fundraiser to fix the damaged vehicles.
"The community stepped up, and we received enough donations to get both vehicles fixed," Warren said in an email to Local 6.