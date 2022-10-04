MARION, IL — Many of you headed out to Marion, Illinois Tuesday night to welcome home veterans from a full day in Washington, D.C., with Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.

Southern Illinois veterans returned home around 9 p.m. Tuesday night after an honor flight to Washington, D.C. 

Photos and video show the scene at veterans airport in Marion around 9 p.m., as the veterans landed to much fanfare from the community. 

Veterans were met with much fanfare when they landed in Marion, Illinois. 

The event included food trucks and live entertainment, all to welcome home our hometown heroes.

The group of veterans that took Flight No. 9 spent the day in Washington, D.C., visiting monuments in their honor and memorials honoring those who gave their lives. Stops included the National World War II and Korean War memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery. 

Many in the Local 6 area were in Marion, Illinois, Tuesday night to welcome the group of veterans home and to thank them for their service. 

Welcome Home Committee Chairwoman Deborah Hogg explained why the welcome home ceremony that follows each honor flight is so important. 

Deborah Hogg and Grayson Miller were among the many who welcomed veterans home Tuesday night. 

"This is our opportunity as a community to come together and to show that appreciation," Hogg said. "And also to help our young people better understand what military service is about and what that sacrifice is about and how important it is that we recognize them."

People young and old attended the welcome home event. 

For more information about Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois, including information on how to sign up for a flight and how to donate to send more veterans on honor flights, visit veteranshonorflight.org.