JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till.
Friday afternoon's dedication ceremony comes decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a country store.
The killing in 1955 became a catalyst for the civil rights movement.
Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago so the world could see the horrors inflicted on her 14-year-old son.
The 9-foot bronze statue in Greenwood, Mississippi, is a jaunty depiction of the living Till in slacks, a dress shirt and a tie with one hand on the brim of a hat.