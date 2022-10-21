City of Greenwood

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till.

Emmett Till

Emmett Till, 13-years-old, on Christmas Day, 1954. Photograph taken by Mamie Till Bradley.

Friday afternoon's dedication ceremony comes decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a country store.

The killing in 1955 became a catalyst for the civil rights movement.

Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago so the world could see the horrors inflicted on her 14-year-old son.

The 9-foot bronze statue in Greenwood, Mississippi, is a jaunty depiction of the living Till in slacks, a dress shirt and a tie with one hand on the brim of a hat.

Details of a Confederate monment in Greenwood, Mississippi

A view of the confederate monument in Greenwood, Mississippi. 