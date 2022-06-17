FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration is proposing nearly $1.2 million in penalties against the operator of a Macedonia, Illinois, coal mine where employees continued to work after a fire broke out along an underground longwall section of the mine.
MSHA says mine operator M-Class Mining LLC continued operations at the coal mine in Macedonia without evacuating miners after the fire broke out on Aug. 13, 2021, and didn't notify MSHA about the fire.
The government agency says it learned about the fire via an anonymous complaint on Aug. 14. MSHA ordered the company to withdraw all miners and initiate an accident investigation. The agency says that investigation found that the company continued coal production and didn't take follow the approved Mine Emergency Evacuation and Firefighting Program to evacuate the miners immediately.
MSHA says the company was required by law to notify officials about the fire within 15 minutes after it started. The agency says M-Class Mining not only failed to meet that requirement, but also failed to fully comply with federal orders to evacuate miners from the mine.
“M-Class Mining LLC deliberately jeopardized the lives of the very miners it was responsible for protecting, and violated numerous important safety and health standards in the process,” Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health Chris Williamson said in a statement released Friday. “The fact that this operator continued business as usual while miners underground had no idea there was an ongoing fire hazard more than justifies the civil penalties that we propose.”
M-Class Mining now faces 14 citations, including 10 stemming from what the Labor Department calls its "reckless disregard for the miners’ safety and health." Two of the proposed citations are flagrant, which means they are subject to the highest penalty under law. MSHA says those two citations stem from the operator's failure to evacuate the mine when the fire was discovered and the fact that it allowed miners to work underground without being tracked.
The government agency says it has assessed $1,165,396 in proposed penalties against M-Class Mining. The company has 30 days to pay the fines or contest the citations to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission.
The fire and actions operators took after it broke out are also the subject of two lawsuits filed last year. Sierra Club Illinois and the Champaign-based Prairie Rivers Network announced in November that they would be suing over the use of toxic chemical foam in an unsuccessful attempt to douse the fire. The groups said 46,000 gallons of fire extinguishing foam was dumped into the underground mine, including at least 660 gallons of concentrated PFAS-based foam.
PFAS is short for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The term refers to a group of manmade chemicals that don't break down in the environment or the human body. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS can accumulate over time, and there's evidence that exposure to them can cause negative health effects, such as cancer, liver damage, fertility issues and other medical conditions.
In January, the Illinois Attorney General's Office announced that the state is also suing over the use of PFAS at the mine. The AG's office says the fire extinguishing foam caused water pollution, jeopardizing public safety and violating state statutes.