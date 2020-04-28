A company is offering an antibiotic test for COVID-19 that you can order online.
Quest Diagnosis says the test costs $119 and is not covered by insurance.
Here is how it works:
- You'll enter your information online.
- A physician will review that information and determine if you are eligible for the test.
- Once approved, you will have to visit one of Quest's 2,200 laboratories and have your blood drawn by a technician.
- Test results will be available within 48 hours.
This test only looks for antibodies, which usually indicate someone who has fought off a previous case of COVID-19.
It is not useful for those who believe they currently have the virus. If you believe you have COVID-19 and need to be tested, you can find the closest testing site to you by clicking here.
Quest Diagnosis says their test can sometimes detect antibodies from other coronavirus, which can lead to false positive results.
There is also not enough evidence at this time to suggest people who have COVID-19 antibodies are protected from future COVID-19 infections.
For more on the COVID-19 antibody test click here.