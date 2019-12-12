MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A local committee met Thursday afternoon to have an important talk about the 2020 census.
The Paducah-McCracken County Complete Count Committee met at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Citizens Center to offer the public the chance to learn more about the upcoming census.
Those who attended also learned about the job opportunities that come with the census. The starting pay for census takers in McCracken County has increased from $14 to $17 an hour.
For more information about census taker pay in other counties in the Local 6 area, and how to apply for those jobs, click here.
The Census Bureau released a fact sheet about why certain questions are on the census, and why answering them can help your community. Check out that fact sheet below.