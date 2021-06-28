MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– An outdoor event will be held Tuesday afternoon at the McCracken County Courthouse to celebrate the unveiling of the "United We Stand" water tower mural along I-24.
The event will begin at 12:10 p.m and will include speeches from several notable community members.
Speakers will include: Paducah Mayor George Bray, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Z. Clymer, President of NAACP of Paducah J.W Cleary, Paducah City Commissioner Reverend Raynarldo Henderson and Reverend Dr. Bernice Belt.
The event will take place on the north lawn of the courthouse.
The mural was completed June 16. The McCracken County Fiscal Court approved project in April, and it was paid for entirely by donations.