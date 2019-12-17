PADUCAH — City and county leaders got insight on ways to improve parks in Paducah. They sat in on the presentation of the of Paducah's Parks and Recreation Master Plan, which is looking ahead at possible development in the next 15 years.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless says this is an important step as the city moves toward drafting their budget for the next fiscal year.
"How do we align our budget with the priorities that our community asked us for? That's going to happen during the budget session, so I'm excited to see where that conversation goes," Harless says. "This is a good guiding document for that conversation for the commission, so we know what our community is asking for, and we put dollars behind it to make it happen."
The Park's and Recreation Steering Committee listed 10 priorities the city should focus on. Harless says the commission will look at ways to try to fund these projects in the near future.
"We'll make sure that we're looking at land and water conservation grants and recreation trails grants," Harless says. "How can we leverage the dollars we're already spending, and get more dollars from outside agencies and funding sources?"
Some of the projects listed, like the aquatic center and Riverfront Plaza, are already being worked on. Harless emphasized most of the concepts in the presentation are guidelines for potential improvements down the road. Paducah commissioners will go into their strategic planning session in January, 2020. Follow the links to the left of this article to see a copy of the presentation and a draft of the plan.