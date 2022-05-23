PADUCAH- Millions of dollars of improvements are needed to get the Paducah-McCracken County 911 Center up to standard. Members of the joint city-county 911 Oversight Committee had a very candid conversation during their meeting on Monday about what would happen if the system were to fail.
The center is imperative to keeping the public safe. Paducah Fire Department Chief Steve Kyle informed the board, if the current Windows XP system used in the center goes down the impact would be huge.
"It's been at an end of life since 2014. And then our hardware stop being supported by the manufacturer, which means they don't make parts anymore. And that's been since the end of 18," Kyle said. "The Windows XP software, that our mother ship operates on, blue screens on us and fails then we don't have any radio."
Paducah Mayor George Bray encouraged the board to get a recommendation ready as soon as possible to get the process moving. Both the Paducah City Commission and McCracken County Fiscal Court would need to vote on a plan before any improvements can be made.
"We've got to get the equipment ordered, because it's going to take time to get it installed. And to your point, if we're going to accumulate any money to pay for stuff down the road, we need to start collecting that," Bray said.
The current system is operating at well under the required capacity. Paducah Police Department Assistant Chief Anthony Copeland says the current coverage estimate is 55%, well short of the requirement of 95% set by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials. Copeland added that putting up additional towers isn't necessarily the direct answer.
"You need to have this tower, in this geographical location, because really that's what we're talking about here, is that geography and the ability of if 800 megahertz will travel," Copeland explained to the committee members. "So they need to connect together to get that overall 95% coverage that we're looking for, or that's the standard."
Some general funding ideas were tossed around, but nothing official. One of the options discussed was putting a flat fee on water meters in the city and county to fund some of the improvements and operational costs.
The total cost of the project is projected to be between $8 million and $12 million. The committee will meet again in two weeks to review further funding options they could recommend to the city commission and county fiscal court.