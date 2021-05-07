Racial unity and patriotism. That's the message county and city leaders hope to give to those in the community and beyond for the new artwork design on the Paducah water tower.
Initially proposed by McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer in April 2020, the design of two hands — one black, one white — clasped while surrounded by an American flag beside the words “United We Stand” will be painted on a water tower off Interstate 24 across from Arant Confederate Park in Reidland, where a Confederate flag flies alongside the highway. Paducah Water, the city-owned utility, operates the tower. The city commission approved the project in Nov. 2020.
The $40,000 project is fully funded by donations. So far around $36,000 has been raised between individual donations and contributions from area groups and businesses.
A fundraiser will be held this Saturday around 1 p.m. at the Noble Park Amphitheater for the project. Anyone is welcome to attend. There will be food and drinks, as well as plenty of music by local artists, featuring live music from A Different Sound and “The Blues Man” Frank James as well as paid concessions to help raise money for the project. Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray will also speak at the event.
Camille Bryant, program coordinator for the fundraiser, says music is a way to unite people in the community, and she thinks the artwork on the water tower will be able to send not only a positive message about where we live, but also a message of unity.
“You only have one chance to make a first impression,” Bryant said. “If I want business to come to Paducah, they have to drive by Paducah before they come to Paducah. If their first impression is a confederate flag... our history says we have two different meanings for it. If that's what they see as the confederate flag, they may just walk right by. If they see the unity flag beside the confederate flag, they’ll say, ‘oh these people have learned how to work together. They live side by side. They can do some things, let me go in here and investigate.' And see how these people want business to come in.”
The artwork design project is completely funded by donations. The actual painting of the design is scheduled to begin in June and be finished by July. If you're planning on attending, you are required to wear a mask.