TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Homeless veterans will benefit this weekend from a concert at Lake Barkley State Resort Park.
The Music Strikes Back for Veterans concert is happening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday June 4, at Lake Barkley State Resort Park's beach.
"100% of what we collect or get donated to us is going to go to HOPE for Veterans for their next efficiency house," says Kelyn Brown, a veteran and concert organizer. "And we're hoping to raise over $10,000."
They're already more than halfway there. The event is free, but donations are welcome to help them reach their goal.
For more information on the concert, call 270-227-8321.
To learn more about HOPE for Veterans, a program through HOPE Calloway, visit hopecalloway.org.