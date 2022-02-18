MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — You don't have to make a lot of noise to make an impact. That's part of a lesson a 6-year-old girl is teaching her classmates at Concord Elementary.
Harper Griffith is a spirited first-grader who's just like the other boys and girls in her homeroom. But her world is silent. Harper is deaf. Still, that hasn't stopped her from connecting with other students and teachers.
"It has been an absolute blessing to have Harper in class," teacher Lonna Starnes said. "She is smart. She is funny. She is sassy. From the moment I saw her in kindergarten I was like 'I want her in class. I call dibs on this one.' I stated talking with her interpreter and learned some sign language where I could communicate with her. She’s fabulous. I have learned more from Harper than I could have taught Harper."
Since she started kindergarten at Concord, her teachers say her communications skills have soared.
Starnes and other staff members went through extra sign language training to better connect with Harper. Starnes said the kids pick it up easily.
"They communicate with Harper just as if she was any other student in the classroom," said Starnes.
Monday, Harper will go to Kentucky School for the Deaf to begin classes. So on Friday, Starnes' class threw her a Mini Mouse themed party and brought her presents to wish her well. Starnes says they will never forget Harper and the lessons she taught them. Lessons made up of so much more than words.
"They have learned how to love somebody no matter what. They've learned disabilities don't define kids," said Starnes. "My biggest takeaway from this is: Don't be afraid to communicate with somebody if they are not the same as you."
Harper has had an interpreter with her in class at Concord. Retired teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing for McCracken County Paige Alleyne has been with her since kindergarten.
Harper will now attend Kentucky School for the Deaf five days a week.
Kentucky School for the Deaf is part of Kentucky Public Schools.