UPDATE AT 7 AM: There were no animals inside the barn at the time of the fire, according to Bob McGowan of the Concord fire Department.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – A fire burned down several structures off of Mayfield Metropolis Road in McCracken County around 2 a.m. Monday morning.
Crews from the Concord Fire Department told Local 6 that a barn first caught on fire then spread to two nearby trailers, as well as some smaller sheds.
Everything was a total loss, according to Bob McGowan, Chief of the Concord Fire Department.
McGowan was unsure if there were animals inside the barn at the time. The fire department is currently waiting to hear from homeowners to learn more.
This is a breaking news story, updates will follow.